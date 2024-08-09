Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) Trading Down 5.4%

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.50. 645,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 289,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Haoxi Health Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

About Haoxi Health Technology

(Get Free Report)

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haoxi Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haoxi Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.