Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,035 ($13.23) to GBX 1,140 ($14.57) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.46) to GBX 1,250 ($15.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.15) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.58) to GBX 684 ($8.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,048.20 ($13.40).

LON HL traded up GBX 37.50 ($0.48) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,077.50 ($13.77). 674,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,584.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,094.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 890.20.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

