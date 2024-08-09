Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $45.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.14.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Harley-Davidson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.