Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 885,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 415% from the previous session’s volume of 171,931 shares.The stock last traded at $34.35 and had previously closed at $34.42.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.