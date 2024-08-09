HC Wainwright Raises Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Price Target to $14.00

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Imunon Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Imunon has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Imunon will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

