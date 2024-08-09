Head-To-Head Analysis: Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) and Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Nukkleus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 2.16% 1.47% 0.89% Nukkleus N/A N/A -136.50%

Risk and Volatility

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nukkleus has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

20.0% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wilhelmina International and Nukkleus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Nukkleus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $16.90 million 1.70 $430,000.00 $0.08 69.50 Nukkleus $21.16 million 0.02 -$17.43 million N/A N/A

Wilhelmina International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nukkleus.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Nukkleus on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. It also offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. The company is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. It has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Nukkleus

(Get Free Report)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.