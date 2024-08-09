Head to Head Comparison: Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) versus The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) and The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Conduent has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Amacore Group has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Conduent alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Conduent and The Amacore Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Conduent presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.21%.

77.3% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conduent and The Amacore Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $3.72 billion 0.17 -$296.00 million ($0.90) -3.42 The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Amacore Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and The Amacore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -5.13% -2.50% -0.56% The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; and digital payments, child support payments, government healthcare, and eligibility and enrollment solutions. The Transportation segment offers systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients; and public safety, mobility, and digital payment solutions. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About The Amacore Group

(Get Free Report)

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.