Head to Head Survey: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) versus TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Manchester United and TKO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 1 0 0 2.00 TKO Group 0 2 13 0 2.87

Manchester United presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.86%. TKO Group has a consensus target price of $116.64, indicating a potential downside of 0.18%. Given Manchester United’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than TKO Group.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Manchester United has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Manchester United and TKO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $686.88 million 4.08 -$34.55 million ($0.62) -27.41 TKO Group $1.68 billion 11.88 $208.18 million ($1.01) -115.69

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Manchester United. TKO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manchester United, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -11.79% -45.59% -2.86% TKO Group -4.14% 4.15% 2.86%

Dividends

Manchester United pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TKO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Manchester United pays out -14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TKO Group pays out -11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Manchester United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of TKO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of Manchester United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of TKO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TKO Group beats Manchester United on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing; and other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. In addition, the company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

