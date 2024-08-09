Head-To-Head Survey: Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) versus ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) and Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Moleculin Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics $10.31 million 15.78 -$30.43 million ($0.37) -5.41 Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$29.77 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Moleculin Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProQR Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ProQR Therapeutics and Moleculin Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Moleculin Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 68.75%. Moleculin Biotech has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,435.09%. Given Moleculin Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moleculin Biotech is more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Moleculin Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics -260.75% -61.58% -19.43% Moleculin Biotech N/A -87.19% -68.91%

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics beats Moleculin Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1). It also develops various other early-stage research programs, including AX-1005 for undisclosed targets in CVDs; AX-2402, which focuses on Rett syndrome; AX-2911 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); AX-0601 for obesity and Type 2 diabetes; and AX-9115 for rare metabolic condition, as well as various other targets. In addition, the company develops Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center; Inserm Transfert SA; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Vico Therapeutics B.V.; University of Rochester; and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs. The company is also developing WP1066, an immune/transcription modulator designed to inhibit phosphorylated signal transducer and activator of transcription and other oncogenic transcription factors targeting brain tumors, and pancreatic and other cancers. In addition, it develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066 for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and WP1122 to treat viruses, as well as cancer indications, including brain tumors, and pancreatic and other cancers. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

