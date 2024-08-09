Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HRTG. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:HRTG traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.90. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $11.23.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $203.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,483.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 167,819 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 284,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 372,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

