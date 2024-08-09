Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Heron Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.98. 2,208,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $298.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

