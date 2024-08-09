HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Raised to $53.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.73.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

