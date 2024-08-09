HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $473.62

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 473.62 ($6.05) and traded as high as GBX 508.77 ($6.50). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 508 ($6.49), with a volume of 630,202 shares changing hands.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 496.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 474.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 131.50.

Insider Transactions at HgCapital Trust

In related news, insider Helena Coles acquired 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.11) per share, with a total value of £10,998.78 ($14,055.95). 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

