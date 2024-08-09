Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIBB. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

