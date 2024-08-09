High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.37. 5,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.96. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$10.11 and a 1-year high of C$13.92.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$407.59 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that High Liner Foods will post 1.7934783 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

