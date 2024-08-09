Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

