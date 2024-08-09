Hims & Hers Health’s (HIMS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,585.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $30,861.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,871.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,871.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,907 shares of company stock worth $19,445,689. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

