HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.06

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.06 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 561202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.94 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of £49.35 million, a P/E ratio of 694.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.56.

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

