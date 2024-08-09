HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $629.00 Price Target at Citigroup

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $699.00 to $629.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.52.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Down 0.8 %

HUBS traded down $3.65 on Friday, reaching $472.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,662. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.86 and its 200 day moving average is $590.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.38 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.