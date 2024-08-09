HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $610.52.

HUBS traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $472.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,662. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $538.86 and its 200-day moving average is $590.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -178.38 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $311,236,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

