Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $8.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

HPP opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $664.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.