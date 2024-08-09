Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. 7,845,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,376,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,346,000 after purchasing an additional 561,565 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,403,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,276,000 after purchasing an additional 225,911 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

