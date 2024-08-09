Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at UBS Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.56.

HUN stock remained flat at $20.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after buying an additional 84,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 665,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 130,614 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 234,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,052.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 191,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

