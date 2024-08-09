Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Lowered to $164.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on H. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.11.

H stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.14. 569,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,482. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

