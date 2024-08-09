Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 0.7 %

HY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 95,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,797. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

