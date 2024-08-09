Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Northland Capmk

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

HY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 298.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,996 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $5,519,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,906 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

