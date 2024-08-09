IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 583,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.32. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,426,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,053,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IAC by 5,474.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 337,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 113.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 282,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in IAC by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,075,000 after buying an additional 265,235 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

