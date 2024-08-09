Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.99 million. Ichor also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.150 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,896. Ichor has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $961.40 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Ichor will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

