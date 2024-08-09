Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.0 million. Ichor also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.15 EPS.
Ichor Stock Performance
ICHR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. 99,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR
Insider Transactions at Ichor
In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Ichor Company Profile
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ichor
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.