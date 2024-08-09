Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.0 million. Ichor also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.15 EPS.

Ichor Stock Performance

ICHR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. 99,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ICHR. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

