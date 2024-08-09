iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.98. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 23,455 shares trading hands.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.
Institutional Trading of iClick Interactive Asia Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.
