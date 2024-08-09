Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 76,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 399,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Ideanomics Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

