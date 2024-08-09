IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Announces Earnings Results

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.310-10.590 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.41. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.88.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

