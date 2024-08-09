iExec RLC (RLC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.35 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $103.23 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,363.56 or 0.97350890 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007641 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011861 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.44770526 USD and is up 5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $3,463,030.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.