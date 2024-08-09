Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $242.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ILMN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Shares of ILMN traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,737. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $195.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,753,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,636,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,285,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $100,120,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

