Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$92.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Imperial Oil to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$100.15.

TSE IMO traded up C$0.95 on Thursday, reaching C$99.36. The company had a trading volume of 752,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$72.03 and a 1 year high of C$101.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$93.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

