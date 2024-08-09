indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 8.5% After Analyst Downgrade

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.5% on Friday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. indie Semiconductor traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.42. 703,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,692,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

INDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 339,912 shares of company stock worth $2,239,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $799.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

