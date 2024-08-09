Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $13.09

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.64. Indivior shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 119,513 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Indivior Trading Down 4.8 %

Institutional Trading of Indivior

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,281.00 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Indivior by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 769,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Indivior by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 345,556 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Indivior by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 316,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Indivior by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

