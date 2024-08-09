Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $122.02

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.02 and traded as low as $121.39. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $121.46, with a volume of 8,298,889 shares trading hands.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

