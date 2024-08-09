Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 875.40 ($11.19).
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 975 ($12.46) to GBX 1,010 ($12.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.
Informa Stock Performance
Informa Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,260.87%.
About Informa
Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.
