Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 875.40 ($11.19).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 975 ($12.46) to GBX 1,010 ($12.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 799.20 ($10.21) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 848.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 825.28. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 684 ($8.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 886 ($11.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The company has a market cap of £10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3,478.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,260.87%.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

