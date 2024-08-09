Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE ISV traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.49. 374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$498.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$19.22 and a 12 month high of C$28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.30 million. Information Services had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.3487882 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Shawn Peters purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,145.00. Corporate insiders own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

