Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) PT Raised to $128.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

INGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.17. 462,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,100. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $82,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,491,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,789,000 after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,009,000 after buying an additional 125,543 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.