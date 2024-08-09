Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.700-10.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.17. The stock had a trading volume of 462,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,100. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,848. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.