Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Gap Up to $16.38

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $20.50. Innodata shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 281,992 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on INOD. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $521.29 million, a PE ratio of 289.67 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Innodata by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Innodata by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Innodata by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 28,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innodata during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

