Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Innospec Trading Down 2.8 %

IOSP stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 180,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,769. Innospec has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Innospec will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $25,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,670,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 98.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 204,935.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at $7,090,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

