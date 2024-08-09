Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Director Buys 3,100 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Director Cybele Negris acquired 3,100 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,490.00.

Cybele Negris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Cybele Negris acquired 6,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.15 per share, with a total value of C$48,900.00.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$502.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.15. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGF.B shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 price target on shares of AGF Management and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

