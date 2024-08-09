Insider Buying: Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Director Buys 3,206 Shares of Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $97.73 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

