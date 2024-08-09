Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Buys $21,598.50 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,598.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,074,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,129,994.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $254,905.92.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $18,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,275 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $220,710.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,356 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $413,109.72.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,324 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $178,055.40.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,758 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $389,961.72.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,612 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $157,680.48.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,117 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,041.85.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $169,496.88.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $400,073.12.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

MAV opened at $8.59 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 138,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

