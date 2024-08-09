Insider Buying: Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Major Shareholder Purchases 74,574 Shares of Stock

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc purchased 74,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $134,978.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 592,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,363.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sabby Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 43,756 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,010.56.

On Friday, August 2nd, Sabby Management, Llc bought 40,349 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $78,277.06.

Volcon Stock Performance

Shares of VLCN stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. Volcon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $14,598.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Further Reading

