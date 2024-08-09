Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AJG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $282.75. 800,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $215.37 and a one year high of $290.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

