Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Sells $584,140.91 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $584,140.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,750.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $519,855.41.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $598,283.72.

Hayward Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 214,991 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 711.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hayward by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after purchasing an additional 662,795 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $3,606,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,363,000 after purchasing an additional 491,971 shares in the last quarter.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

